News

Insecurity: U.S. to provide drones to Nigeria, says Ambassador

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Concerned with the prevailing security problems in Nigeria, the United States of America has disclosed plans to supply drones to Nigeria to be used for security purposes. United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth-Leonard, stated this in Sokoto at a round table discussion with newsmen in the state. She said the drones would be supplied in August this year. She said it would help Nigeria end activities of bandits and kidnapping in the country. The ambassador said insecurity had shortchanged the development of the country in many areas of human endeavour. Beth-Leonard said America was concerned about the security situation in the country. The ambassador, who was going round the state in the country to inspect American programmes, said the U.S. had expanded $122 million in the health sector of the country since 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Cargo ship with crew, thousands of cattle missing in typhoon off Japan

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Japanese coast guard has rescued one person from a cargo ship that went missing during a typhoon with 43 crew and 6,000 cattle on board. The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal from the East China Sea after being caught up in typhoon Maysak. One seaman was found drifting in rough waters […]
News

Waiting for the return of Bayelsa diagnostic Centre

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

It was inaugurated with aplomb in 2018. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was one of the early visitors who bore testimony to the quality of medical facilities at the Bayelsa Diagonistic Centre. Less than two years after, the facility is shut down for reasons nobody is sure of. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports on the facility […]
News

Wife of Akeredolu’s CoS regains freedom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom following her abduction by kidnappers two days ago.   The release of Mrs. Ale from the captivity of her abductors was aided with the intervention of men of the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps. Chief Ale’s wife was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica