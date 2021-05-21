Insecurity: U.S. to provide drones to Nigeria, says Ambassador

Concerned with the prevailing security problems in Nigeria, the United States of America has disclosed plans to supply drones to Nigeria to be used for security purposes. United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth-Leonard, stated this in Sokoto at a round table discussion with newsmen in the state. She said the drones would be supplied in August this year. She said it would help Nigeria end activities of bandits and kidnapping in the country. The ambassador said insecurity had shortchanged the development of the country in many areas of human endeavour. Beth-Leonard said America was concerned about the security situation in the country. The ambassador, who was going round the state in the country to inspect American programmes, said the U.S. had expanded $122 million in the health sector of the country since 2015.

