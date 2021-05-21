Insecurity: U.S. to provide drones to Nigeria, says Ambassador

Concerned with the prevailing security problems in Nigeria, the United States of America has disclosed plans to supply drones to Nigeria to be used for security purposes. United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth-Leonard, stated this in Sokoto at a round table discussion with newsmen in the state. She said the drones would be supplied in August this year. She said it would help Nigeria end activities of bandits and kidnapping in the country. The ambassador said insecurity had shortchanged the development of the country in many areas of human endeavour. Beth-Leonard said America was concerned about the security situation in the country. The ambassador, who was going round the state in the country to inspect American programmes, said the U.S. had expanded $122 million in the health sector of the country since 2015.
Related Articles
JUST IN: Cargo ship with crew, thousands of cattle missing in typhoon off Japan
The Japanese coast guard has rescued one person from a cargo ship that went missing during a typhoon with 43 crew and 6,000 cattle on board. The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal from the East China Sea after being caught up in typhoon Maysak. One seaman was found drifting in rough waters […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Waiting for the return of Bayelsa diagnostic Centre
It was inaugurated with aplomb in 2018. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was one of the early visitors who bore testimony to the quality of medical facilities at the Bayelsa Diagonistic Centre. Less than two years after, the facility is shut down for reasons nobody is sure of. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports on the facility […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wife of Akeredolu’s CoS regains freedom
Wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom following her abduction by kidnappers two days ago. The release of Mrs. Ale from the captivity of her abductors was aided with the intervention of men of the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps. Chief Ale’s wife was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)