Insecurity, Unemployment: Nigeria must provide quality education – Echono

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Permanent Secretary federal ministry of education, Arch. Sonny Echono, has said Nigeria must provide quality education to help address the issues of insecurity, unemployment and poverty ravaging the country. Echono, who yesterday retired from federal civil service after 35 years of active service, stressed the need for more attention to be paid in educating the larger population of Nigeria In his valedictory speech in a brief ceremony in Abuja where the outgoing Permanent Secretary formally handed over to the Director, Human Resource in Ministry, David Gende, he maintained that edu- cation was the panacea to the high rate of insecurity and unemployment in Nigeria.

He said: “We must be prepared to compete in the knowledge economy that’s ruling the world. A lot of things are being unraveled by technology, and we can no longer pretend not to be aware of what’s happening. “We must, unarguably, provide quality education that would help our people fend for themselves and contribute to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria and the world.

“If we train our people well and give them the relevant education, they would create employment for themselves and not wait for us on the highway to kidnap us. It’s the responsibility of all to achieve that, and we must prepare our citizens for the challenge ahead.”

 

