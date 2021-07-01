Metro & Crime

Insecurity: UniAbuja seeks funding for parameter fence

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Following the increasing rate of insecurity, especially the kidnapping of students in schools, the University of Abuja has said it needs billions of naira to complete the parameter fencing of the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen to mark his second year in office, noted that presently, the institution has only gotten close to a billion naira as funds for the parameter fencing.

While stressing that the Federal Government was committed to the safety of students and staff of the university and had released some money earlier, he said support was still coming in from various quarters and more was needed to ensure the fence was completed.

He said: “We are constructing a fence on this campus not only to beautify the university but because of security. There are a lot of stories about kidnappers going to schools; we want to be well ahead of them. The Federal Government has given us money to do this and we want a situation whereby people are free to move.

“We have spent a lot of money on the security fencing but it is not enough yet because what we need is billions to do the fence but we have gotten close to a billion. We are really struggling to make sure all the fences are completed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tarabina lauds contractor on pace of work on AIT Road

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Chairman of the Bayelsa State  Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Engineer Ebiye Tarabina at the weekend commended the contractor handling the AIT Ring Road to Igbogene for the level of work done on the project. Speaking when he embarked on inspection visit to the site,  he expressed satisfaction with […]
Metro & Crime

Crime fighting is a collective effort, says AIG Zone 16

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor, on Friday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give meaningful attention to personal security and crime prevention, maintaining that peace and security will boost tourism in the state and in the Niger region. Speaking when a group, known as Travel […]
Metro & Crime

Valentine’s Day: FCTA bans outdoor activities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…urges restricted celebration at homes Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned outdoor activities and also warned residents, especially fun seekers against violation of COVID-19 guidelines during the Valentine’s Day celebration. The Head Publicity, Enlightenment and Advocacy of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19, Kharo Attah, said on Friday that the hydra-headed pandemic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica