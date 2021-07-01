Insecurity: UniAbuja seeks funding for parameter fence

Following the increasing rate of insecurity, especially the kidnapping of students in schools, the University of Abuja has said it needs billions of naira to complete the parameter fencing of the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen to mark his second year in office, noted that presently, the institution has only gotten close to a billion naira as funds for the parameter fencing.

While stressing that the Federal Government was committed to the safety of students and staff of the university and had released some money earlier, he said support was still coming in from various quarters and more was needed to ensure the fence was completed.

He said: “We are constructing a fence on this campus not only to beautify the university but because of security. There are a lot of stories about kidnappers going to schools; we want to be well ahead of them. The Federal Government has given us money to do this and we want a situation whereby people are free to move.

“We have spent a lot of money on the security fencing but it is not enough yet because what we need is billions to do the fence but we have gotten close to a billion. We are really struggling to make sure all the fences are completed.”

