Insecurity: US/UK advisory false, unnecessary –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

The Federal Government has said the security alerts issued by the United States and the United Kingdom are not only false but irresponsible and unnecessary.

The government also allayed the fears of the citizens, assuring them of their safety. The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), made this declaration while briefing State House Correspondents after President Muhammadu Buhari met with critical stakeholders at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The US, UK and other western countries had warned their citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria, particularly Abuja, because of potential terror attacks in the city. Monguno, flanked by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; and the Director- General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, said the panic that followed the US terror alert was unnecessary because the hype and the sense of insecurity it created were unfounded. He argued Nigerians and  other residents to go about their daily lives as usual.

He also stated that the armed forces and other security organisations are continuing with their mandate to protect the country.

Monguno disclosed that the meeting discussed the recent happenings in the FCTandcertaindeclarations and alerts coming from the various quarters insinuating growing insecurity and threat to security within Abuja and its environments.

According to the former military chief, the country and the capital city remain secure.

He said: “In rounding off, I would like to first and foremost, assure all the citizens of this country that  any exaggerated sense of insecurity, any hype about the disintegration of our security forces, intelligence agencies, is unfounded. I want to assure Nigerians that so far, the situation has been under control, and the intelligence and security agencies have made a lot of arrests.

“The issue of Nigerians being made to panic is unnecessary.

The situation in various areas of the Federal Capital Territory, the situation has been brought under control and we’re trying as much as possible to work with our neighbours and, within the domestic situation, to work with our foreign partners in a responsible way, without giving the impression that Nigeria is skating on thin ice and we’re about to implode, that I’ll want to dispel any illusion about any heightened sense of insecurity. It is false; it is irresponsible for anybody to give that signal.”

Asked to state whether the advisories were false as dismissed by the Inspector- General of Police, the NSA said: “We’ve been sharing intelligence with not just the US, but with other partners and we’ve been acting on the intelligence; we’vebeenworking. Has anything happened so far?

No, nothing has happened, but they went ahead to issue this advisory to their people and of course, the connotations are there, they could have various reasons for doing that.

 

