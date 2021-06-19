Insecurity: Uzodinma moves to establish public safety units in MDAs as normalcy returns

As normalcy gradually returned to Owerri, the Imo State capital, Governor Hope Uzodinma in a bid to deepen the efforts of securing the state has directed the state Head of Service, Dr. Chibuzor Iwuagwu to set up Public Safety Units in all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in liaison with other relevant institutions in the state.

The governor maintained that he was committed to restoring Imo to its premier position as the most peaceful state in the country, adding that the policies and regulations to actualize this resolve would soon be unfolded. Uzodinma stated this yesterday when he declared open the two-day 1st Imo Safety and Fire Summit organized by the state Public Safety Unit and the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) with support from the Occupational Safety and Health Association United Kingdom (OSHAssociation UK – Nigeria Region) Represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Placid Njoku, the governor commended the organizers of the summit for their vision and wisdom, stressing that the strategic geographical location of the state is such that her security should not be compromised hence safety must be applied in all activities of governmental and Non-governmental Organizations in the state.

