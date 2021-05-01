Insecurity: Uzodinma returns, says, he will not be intimidated out office

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Nearly one week after Imo State was plunged into an orgy of violence, governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who had been away at Abuja, has returned to the state talking tough.

Uzodinma blames disgruntled politicians who are in cahoots with some militants and criminal elements for the spate of violence and insecurity witnessed in the state within the period.

He, however, assured that his madate as governor is to protect lives and property and he will not shirk his responsibility.

This was contained in Governor Uzodinma’s broadcast to the state on the occasion of the May Day celebration.

His words: “You would have noticed that disgruntled politicians in concert with militants and other criminal elements have unleashed violence in our state known traditionally for its peace and hospitality. Unable to contain themselves over the developmental strides of our administration in just one year, these enemies of our state have devised devious ways of not only distracting us but striking fear in our citizens. Some of them have even come out to unmask their real intention which is to make the state ungovernable.”

On the efforts of the authorities to nip the violence in the bud and bring the perpetrators to book, the governor said: “Let me assure the good people of Imo State that investigations to unmask the sponsors of these security breaches in the state have reached an advanced stage. Very soon the long arm of the law will expose and prosecute them.”

