News Top Stories

Insecurity: Uzodinma takes refuge in Abuja

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

…as appointees go underground, sirens disappear in Owerri

For nearly one week, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has remained in Abuja, following the killing of the commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the subsequent torching of his private residence. Uzodinma has remained in Abuja, in spite of the escalation of violent attacks and major security concerns in Imo state. No fewer than eight persons have been shot dead in the last four days while two were shot and killed in front of Government House, one person was killed around Okorocha’s Spibat home’s roundabout Also, five were killed were policemen killed at the Police Area Command, Orieagu in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

Inspite of all these and the palpably tense atmosphere in Imo, Governor Hope Uzodinma has remained in Abuja while the state burns. Similarly, his appointees – commissioners and advisers – seem to have all gone underground. Ot is tough these days to sight a government vehicle, with government number plate on the streets of Owerri.

This is also as the usually rampant blaring of sirens by Very Important Personalities (VIPs) have relatively disappeared from the city of Owerri. With the foregoing also, there are indications that political bigwigs especially those occupying key public offices may have left the state, those who remain is said to have relocated their families out of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Garlands for Kyari at 56

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuff

January 8th is fast etching itself on the sand of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s history by virtue of the special connection and significance it holds for the man who has impacted the fortunes of the Corporation in an uncommon and positive way. That man is Mallam Mele Kyari, the 19th and current Group […]
News

Right abuse: NITDA goes tough on data firms

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

    The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it will no longer tolerate abuse of data users’ right in Nigeria, especially those flagrantly breaching data protection laws.   NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja at a virtual media briefing to kick off this year’s World Data Privacy Week. […]
News

Ogun to launch MSMEs Development Fund

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, kicked off the 10th Gateway International Trade Fair and declared that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Fund to provide easier credit facilities, will soon be launched in the state.   The governor disclosed that innovation fund for tech-based MSMEs in the state will be launched with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica