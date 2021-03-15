Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Vigilantes, bandits’ gun duel kill 9 in Niger community

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…Woman escapes, 4 bandits arrested

Daniel Atori, Minna

There was pandemonium in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State as vigilantes outclassed and killed five armed bandits in a Sunday afternoon gun duel.
The armed bandits, it was learnt, were waiting to collect ransom and food items around Gulu village in Azza community, but the vigilantes were alerted and so swung into action in Fapo and Ebbo town thereby overpowering the bandits who retreated.
The incident according to a source occurred when two persons going to pay ransom coincidentally met in a vicinity in the busy while communicating with the bandits on the description and direction to follow to deliver the money.
The source said it was when the people who went to pay ransom suddenly saw the vigilantes after they were instructed by bandits to go back and buy them rice, breads, semo-vita and recharge cards that they briefed the vigilantes on the matter.
Our Correspondent was told that the vigilantes reinforced and attacked the bandits leading to exchange of fire for several hours killing five of the armed bandits and four men who were kidnapped.
A reliable source told the New Telegraph that after the gun battle the over 50 armed bandits killed the four men tied to trees and retreated while four wounded bandits were arrested.
The source, a resident of Gulu, who spoke with our Correspondent on telephone, said that earlier on Saturday night a woman had appeared in the town naked after escaping from the kidnappers during a heavy rainfall.
The resident, who did not want her name mentioned, stated that the said woman had notified the vigilantes that she left three other women and four men although the men were tied to trees by the bandits but she managed to escaped when it started raining heavily.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One dies, three injured in Anambra auto crash

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

One person has lost his life while others were injured in a motor accident at Nkpor near Onitsha, Anambra State. The accident, which occurred about 2.50pm on Wednesday, involved a Suzuki Shuttle bus with registration number NKE46XA and a Mercedes Benz truck marked JJT613XA. The crash occurred on Awka-Onitsha Expressway. It was learnt that four […]
Metro & Crime

UK partners Lagos on waste to energy project

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as firm plans $150m 25 megawatts waste to energy facility The British government over the weekend gave a seal of approval for more foreign investment in Lagos State, as plans get underway for the take off of the first  waste to energy plant in the state. This was even as  African ENRG, a waste to […]
Metro & Crime

Probe lecturer’s murder, award children scholarship, kinsmen tell Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Kinsmen of the slain lecturer of D. S. Adegbenro Polytechnic, Ewekoro, Ogun State, Muftau Waliu Olayemi, have demanded full scholarship for his two children from Governor Dapo Abiodun. The 35-year-old lecturer was reportedly ambushed last November and shot several times by the assassins while he was on his way out of the institution’s campus. Olayemi’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica