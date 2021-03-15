Insecurity: Vigilantes, bandits’ gun duel kill 9 in Niger community

…Woman escapes, 4 bandits arrested

Daniel Atori, Minna

There was pandemonium in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State as vigilantes outclassed and killed five armed bandits in a Sunday afternoon gun duel.

The armed bandits, it was learnt, were waiting to collect ransom and food items around Gulu village in Azza community, but the vigilantes were alerted and so swung into action in Fapo and Ebbo town thereby overpowering the bandits who retreated.

The incident according to a source occurred when two persons going to pay ransom coincidentally met in a vicinity in the busy while communicating with the bandits on the description and direction to follow to deliver the money.

The source said it was when the people who went to pay ransom suddenly saw the vigilantes after they were instructed by bandits to go back and buy them rice, breads, semo-vita and recharge cards that they briefed the vigilantes on the matter.

Our Correspondent was told that the vigilantes reinforced and attacked the bandits leading to exchange of fire for several hours killing five of the armed bandits and four men who were kidnapped.

A reliable source told the New Telegraph that after the gun battle the over 50 armed bandits killed the four men tied to trees and retreated while four wounded bandits were arrested.

The source, a resident of Gulu, who spoke with our Correspondent on telephone, said that earlier on Saturday night a woman had appeared in the town naked after escaping from the kidnappers during a heavy rainfall.

The resident, who did not want her name mentioned, stated that the said woman had notified the vigilantes that she left three other women and four men although the men were tied to trees by the bandits but she managed to escaped when it started raining heavily.

