Insecurity: Villagers fault govt’s withdrawal of Joint Security Task Force from Niger

…Youths beg authorities to rescind decision

Villagers from Shiroro Local Government Area are calling on the joint security task force not to withdraw their personnel as it would leave the communities vulnerable to armed bandits who have become more daring. It should be recalled that armed bandits attacked the camp of the Joint Security Task Force in Allawa in Shiroro Local Government area of Niger State leading to the death of five soldiers, one Civil Defence Officer and a villager. Our Correspondent gathered that the attack on the camp has led to the withdrawal of the services of the Security Task Force.

Expressing their fears, the villagers faulted the withdrawal of the Joint Security Task Force, saying “it would lead to more deadly attacks as the communities would be at the mercy of the criminals”. The President of Lakpma Youths Assembly, Jubrin Allawa, in a statement made available to Journalists, said that the decision to withdraw security personnel around Lakpma axis of Shiroro local Government area of Niger State is an unhealthy decision. According to him, “this is an unhealthy decision equivalent to government ceding the entire land constituting eight political Wards to these miscreants (Bandits).

