Insecurity: Villagers flee their homes in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

… As bandits raze 11 communities in Rafi LGA

Following the incessant attacks by armed bandits in various communities, villagers in some of the security challenged communities in Rafi, Shiroro and Munya local government areas of Niger State have abandoned their homes.
The bandits, who have been having a field day, recently killed a cleric, a vigilante and abducted over 20 villages destroying their foodstuffs and properties.
Our Correspondent learnt that the villagers have started fleeing from their communities to Tegina, Kuta and Minna for saefety after the bandits in a renewed attack razed 11 communities.
Some of the fleeing villagers who are seriously injured are from Rafi-Doko, Yakila, Katako and other surrounding villages were seen entering Tegina in their numbers carrying their possessions on their heads.
Some residents on Tuesday told our Correspondent that they are demanding from the Niger State government to provide them with a safe environment in order enable them set up a camp where they can stay until there is improved security.
The people also lamented over the inactions of the state government over the insecurity bedevilling the communities, saying “we have been abandoned to our fate”.
Findings have it that critical stakeholders are currently meeting over the security situation in the affected areas and how to address it.
Confirming the situation the Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga said for safety the people are fleeing their communities

