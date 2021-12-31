News Top Stories

Insecurity: We arrested over 9,000 criminal suspects in 2021 –Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Nigeria Police, yesterday, claimed that a total of 9,005 criminal suspects were arrested for various  crimes in the outgoing year

 

This was as the Force further claimed that it prosecuted no fewer than 20, 000 cases in court, within the year in focus. The disclosures were made in a “scorecard” released by the Force Public Relations Department, Thursday, entitled: “23 Key Policy-Drive and Reform Achievements In 2021 of IGP Usman Alkali Baba”.

 

Apart from the arrests, and prosecution of criminal cases, the memo further claimed  that “1887 sophisticated firearms and 52,557 live ammunition of different calibre”, were recovered Also, the Police said a “new policing mission and vision” was developed for the Force within the period under review.

 

The circular further noted the: “Review of the Force Gender Policy to enhance rights of women, access to justice, and strengthening of Police response mechanisms to issues of sexual and Gender-Based violence”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

