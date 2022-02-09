Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We deserve 5 commissioners of Police – Niger govt

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The Niger State Government yesterday called for additional Commissioners of Police for it to be able to combat the incessant insecurity challenges that have bedeviled the state.

 

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, who said this at a public lecture organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, said the criminals are taking advantage of the landmass and the vast forest reserves.

 

Recall that Niger State is bordered by seven states, which include Abuja, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kwara, Kogi, Kaduna and shares International border with Benin Republic.

However, Umar, while speaking on the theme ‘Insecurity in Niger State, the way out’, said in terms of landmass, the state was bigger than the whole of South East states put together and has only one Commissioner of Police.

 

He said: “We need additional manpower; in the whole South East states for instance, there are five Commissioners of Police while Niger State which is bigger than these states put together has only one Commissioner of Police. This is not commensurate to the enormity of the challenges we face.

 

“These criminals are taking advantage of the landmass and the vast forest reserves. We need community engagement, traditional institutions, youths and religious engagements.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

