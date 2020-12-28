Insecurity: We didn’t apologise to Buhari, Reps

News

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives has denied that it apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari for the invitation extended to him to appear before it and shed light on the state of insecurity in the country.
Spokesperson for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) made the clarification in statement released in Abuja on Monday.
The statement tilted “Clarification on Apology to the Presidency”, said: “It has come to the knowledge of the House that few sections of the media reported that the House apologized to the Presidency over the resolution of the House, which arose from the motion sponsored by members from Borno State, requesting for the invitation of the President to brief the nation on the state of insecurity in the country.”
Kalu explained that “The President or the Presidency as the case may be, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate.
“Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologized to anyone? Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.
“We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well.”

