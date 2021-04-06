Insecurity: We don’t expect any miracle from new IGP – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it does not expect any miracle in the security situation the country despite the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as new Inspector General of Police.

ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Nwosu in a statement, decried the spate of insecurity in the country, and said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government lacks the political will to tackle the challenge.

“The inability of the government of APC to arrest the marauding elephant that is causing the dissonance in the security architecture and the entire national firmament is the issue,” Nwosu said.

He noted that what looks like an insurrection presently going on in the country, was an internal revolt within the entire policing, intelligence and military establishments.

“The APC government of President (Muhammadu) Buhari has divided the country severely and this affects the morale of officers, as well as their mental frame.

“We are concerned. What is happening across Nigeria is not citizens revolt but inside the top hierarchy of the established institutions. We do not expect any miracle from measured changes in personnel. Let’s continue to pray for our dear country,” Nwosu advised.

He advised the new IGP to be mindful to keep his reputation as a fine officer.