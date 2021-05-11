News

Insecurity: We don’t need war in Nigeria – OonI

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday called on Nigerians to desist from any act that could lead to war in Nigeria.

 

He also warned those beating the drum of war in the country to desist, adding that there was no gain in warfare.

 

The monarch made the remarks, while playing host to Mr Olasupo Ajani, the newly posted Assistant Inspector -General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, in his palace in Ile-Ife.

 

Speaking on the backdrop of the state of the nation, Oba Ogunwusi said rather than calling for war, Nigerians should join hands to build a better nation where there would be abundance of peace and job opportunities for the youths.

 

He urged Nigerians to always give maximum respect to the security personnel, especially the police and commended the AIG for his commitment and loyalty to the progress and peace of the countr

