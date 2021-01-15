Insecurity: We guarantee informants’ confidentiality –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has enjoined members of the public to volunteer useful information to help on-going operations across theatres, assuring of utmost confidentiality. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, gave the undertaking, yesterday, at an operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja. “On who gives us information, we receive limited extent in the North-Central, large extent in the North- West, and may be averagely in the South-South and South-West operations,” the DMO’s coordinator said.

He explained: “In the South-West, we used to get good information, particularly regarding economic saboteurs and that is why you can see that it has reduced and not one day was any of our informants attacked. “So we want to reassure the general public that the status quo will continue to be maintained; we will never give out anybody name or identity that gives us information.

“That is why I don’t come on air in the media, to tell us in clear terms what we did recently, particularly in the rescue of the Kankara boys and it has to remain top secret if possible to eternity.” Speaking on the negative use of fertilizer, in the face of worsening insecurity, Enenche noted: “On fertiliser, I did say that fertiliser is controlled from the Office of the National Security Adviser Even state government purchased with approvals and give to farmers’ cooperatives, then they distribute it. So, there is a record on who is supposed to have fertiliser and who is not. “And that is why I say if they see anybody or a group of people who did not get from the various state governments or various agricultural cooperatives let them report it. “And, if we have moles among them we can trace them to where they will use it, to their farm; it’s not to intimidate or harass farmers.

The assurance that we have for the general public and farmers is that their fertiliser and source are documented.” Meanwhile, the DHQ has disclosed that the security “threat in the South is not same as the one we have in the North; but we have nine operations in the South and the public is assured on security.” On efforts of Operation Delta Safe in the South, the two-star General noted that troops intercepted at least 1,184 25kg bags of Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertilizer. The DHQ said gun boats of Forward Operating Base Ibaka achieved the feat while on routine patrol around Effiat waterways. It said “contraband” was suspected to have been smuggled in from the Republic of Cameroon. “Furthermore, on 11 January 2021, acting on credible intelligence, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA in conjunction with Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS conducted anti-crude oil theft operation around the general area of Warri South Local Government Area. “During the operations, the team discovered one large wooden boat laden with about 215,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil along Jones Creek, Warri South West Local Government Area. Accordingly, the boat and product were handled appropriately,” the military said.

