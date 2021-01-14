Insecurity: We guarantee informants’ confidentiality – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has enjoined members of the public to volunteer useful information to help ongoing operations across theatres, assuring them of utmost confidentiality.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, gave the undertaking, Thursday, at an operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja.

This was as Enenche categorised Human intelligence (HUMIT) according to zones.

“On who gives us information, we recieve limited extent in the North Central, large extent in the North West, and may be averagely in the South South and South West operations,” the DMO’s coordinator said.

He explained that: “In the South West, we used to get good information, particularly regarding economic saboteurs and that is why you can see that it has reduced and not one day was any of our informants attacked

“So we want to reassure the general public that the status quo will continue to be maintained, we will never give out any body name or identity that gives us information.

“That is why I don’t come on air in the media, to tell us in clear terms what we did recently, particularly in the rescue of the Kankara boys and it has to remain top secret if possible to eternity”.

Speaking on the negative use of fertilizers, in the face of worsening insecurity, Enenche noted: On fertiliser, I did say that fertiliser is controlled from the office of the National Security Adviser.

“Even state government purchased with approvals and give to farmers cooperatives, then they distribute it . So, there is a record on who is supposed to have fertiliser and who is not.

“And thats why I say if they see anybody or a group of people who did not get from the various state governments or various agricultural cooperatives let them report it.

“And, if we have moles among them we can see trace them to where they will use it, to their farm, its not to intimidate or harass farmers. The assurance that we have for the general public and farmers is that their fertiliser and source are documented.”

Meanwhile, the DHQ has disclosed that to the security “threat in the South is not same as the one we have in the North; but we have nine operations in the South and the public is assured on security”.

