Insecurity: We have failed – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has admitted that the government of the day has failed in its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of every Nigerian.
He stated categorically that from the abundance of the failures has emerged a culture of self-help in matters of internal security that portends grave danger for the nation’s continued existence.
Gbajabiamila stated Wednesday at the plenary while delivering his speech on the resumption of the lawmakers for the 2021 legislative session.
He stressed that the true test of government is in its ability to protect the most vulnerable, adding that it is impossible to separate the goal of economic prosperity from the ambition to ensure that people live in a just society free from abuse of power and protected by a justice system built on fairness and the rule of law.
To this end, Gbajabiamila noted that the House would shortly begin considering Bills to amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, and also follow it up with a long-overdue review of the Trafficking In Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement And Administration Act and other legislation that seek to deliver a justice system that works for all.
He stated: “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. With these words, the constitution obligates all of us who swear to serve in government to do everything to protect the lives and property of all citizens and promote their well-being above all else.
“This obligation is central to the governing contract between the government and the citizenry. Every time a citizen going about their business is killed or kidnapped, loses their property or livelihood, we have failed in our obligation.
“From the abundance of these failures has emerged a culture of self-help in matters of internal security that portends grave danger for our nation’s continued existence.”
The Speaker pointed out that if there was a time for all to put aside all other considerations, especially the petty concerns of partisanship and politics, it is now.

