Insecurity: We lost N4.5bn to EndSARS attacks-Onions marketers

The Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN), has said its members have lost N4.5 billion to various crises in southern Nigeria. OPMAN has, therefore, vowed to cut off supply of the commodity to southern Nigeria from today.

Thegroupsaiditwouldhalt the move if authorities meet the association’s demands. The association addressed journalists in Sokoto on Saturday, saying it’s members have lost onions and property worth N4.5 billion in various crises in southern Nigeria.

President of OPMAN, Aliyu Isa, said members of the association who suffered losses due to ethno- religous crises must be compensated, identifying it as one of their demands.

He said: “Our members have lost onions and property worth N4.5 billion in various crises in the South.

“During the Aba crisis in Abia State, the association lost three members, while about 30 trailers, nine utility cars, 50 stores and 10,000 bags of onion, among other valuables belonging to our members, were destroyed.

“In Shasa, Oyo State, he said 27 lives, five trailers, 5,600 bag of Onions, 12 utility vehicles and other valuables were lost. Our members were robbed of onions worth N13 million in Imo State recently

