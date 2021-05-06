Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We must collectively work for safer, prosperous Nigeria – African Church Primate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Primate of the African Church, Dr. Emmanuel Udofia, has described the worsening insecurity and increasing poverty rate in Nigeria as extremely appalling and distasteful.
According to him: “It is both saddening and sickening that the sacrificial labour of our past heroes has become an anthem to be recited only when the need arises, while the painstaking efforts for unity, togetherness and love are left without regard.”
The primate, who made the remarks in a press statement issued at the ongoing Biennial Conference Holding at Stepehen’s Cathedral Uyo Akwa Ibom State with the theme, “For with God, All Things Are Possible”, urged Nigerians to unite as a people in prayers and tackle the rising menace of insecurity and poverty for a safer and prosperous nation.
The primate lamented that Nigeria has retrogressed perhaps to an irredeemable extent where prayer seems to be the only viable panacea.
Speaking on the recent gruesome murder of a job seeking young graduate of the University of Uyo, Iniubong Umoren, Udofia said: “It is disheartening that a promising girl-child with so much life, energy and the will to contribute to the state and national workforce for a more productive economy had her life sniffed out for nothing but evil penchant and ungodly deeds.”
While condemning the dastard act, the primate asked that full justice prevails without any form of cover-up.

Reporter

