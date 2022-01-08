News

Insecurity: We must seek divine intervention to end challenges – Buhari

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the fight against insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria needs divine intervention.

The President made the remark at the National Prayer Session for Nigeria and President Buhari, organised by the Kano State Government, which held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Saturday.

The state government also invited the World Leader of Tijjaniyya sect, Sheikh Sharif Ali Bil-Arabi, who came to the state to grace the occasion.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, said his administration has been up and doing to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the country.

According to him, the Federal Government had not rested on its oars in supporting security personnel with the needed equipment and welfare in a bid to end insecurity.

He, however, said that: “Despite the support, there is need to seek devine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges.”

Buhari also commended the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for taking the giant spiritual commitment towards making Nigeria peaceful.

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and is giving his quota to achieving peace in the country at large.

“No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel. That does not mean we should not seek for devine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and  caommmend the state governor for this,” said Buhari.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje thanked Buhari for his efforts to ensure Kano remains peaceful by deploying security agents to secure the state.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

