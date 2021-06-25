News

Insecurity: We owe our allegiance to Nigeria’s unity-CDS, Irabor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, yesterday declared that he and some other serving military men, as well as, many retired service men had been sold out because of their respective responsibilities to ensure the unity, love and peace of Nigeria. The CDS made the disclosure in Ibadan while addressing the retired military officers at the 2 Div Nigerian Army Headquarter Ojoo Ibadan, Oyo State capital. In attendance were the General Officer Commanding of 2 Division Nigerian Army, General Gold Chubuisi, the Chief Of Defence Civil Military Corporation, Rear Admiral Fredrick Ugo, among others.

The CDS said that insecurity challenges facing Nigeria as a nation required all hands on deck, reason he had been going round to put together measures to curb the menace. In his speech, Irabor told the retired officers that: “You and I have been sold out, we have been sold out because of our respective responsibilities to ensure the unity, love and peace of our country.

“We are here to tap from your wealth of experiences and knowledge you have acquired while in active service in order to move our nation forward, through tackling the issues of insecurity challenges the country is facing. Speaking with journalists later, Irabor said: “We know that currently there are various security issues the country is facing, and we have identified with our retired colleagues who of course have been sold out, just like us the serving officers too. “We have been sold out to the unity, peace and progress of our nation. That speaks about the sense of our patriotism and zeal, and we believe in their retirement that they will be better instruments of sensitisation of those who live around them on the issue bothering youths and security.

Our Reporters

