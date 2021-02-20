Insecurity: We shouldn’t turn our challenges to ethnic, religious crisis –Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu: Jakande’s name synonymous with selfless leadership

• Fayemi, Hamzat, others grace eight-day Fidau prayer

Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday urged Nigerians not to turn the present security challenges across the country into ethnic, tribal or religious crisis. Tinubu spoke yesterday at the eight-day Fidau prayers for the late civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, held in the late statesman’s house in Ilupeju Lagos.

His admonition, however, emerged on a day Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the legacy bequeathed by Jakande in public service would remain a reference point in annals of governance in the country. Speaking extempore at the event attended among others by Sanwo-olu, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, former Zamfara State governor, Sani Yerima and former Ogun State governor, Segun Osoba, Tinubu said anyone who had experienced ethnic confrontation or religious war before would not pray for one in Nigeria.

It was his initial comment on the spate of banditry, insurgency and other aspects of insecurity presently plaguing the country. He said: “Nigeria is currently facing crisis, crisis of insurgency, of banditry and all aspects of insecurity.

But God Almighty who made this country one of the largest and most resourceful countries will guide and protect us. “In memory of Baba Jakande, I appeal today to all of us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now to ethnic, tribal and religious crisis. “Only God Almighty will judge our faith, only Him is perfect. We usually beseech Allah to direct us on the right path. However, it’s left for us, left for me, left for you, left for the Ulamas to do the right thing.

“The Ulamas, you are very critical in the present situation. In your prayers, commitments, Uthubas, etc, all your sermons must be geared towards peace, tolerance, stability and togetherness. “If there is war in Nigeria, it will submerge the entire West Africa and there won’t be enough space to accommodate us as refugees. Those who have seen the effects of war, the consequences of tribal conflict, of religious conflict will never want it for Nigeria.”

Speaking on the late Pa Jakande, Tinubu said: “This demise is not Pa Jakande’s loss, it’s our loss. We cannot be alive forever. There is always a day we would depart and render accounts of our deeds to Allah. Today is the 8th day and we are all assembled to pray for Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“I’m a lucky one; this is the house where I began my political journey in life. Baba Jakande said go on, contest foSenate, we need many like you in politics. The rest is history.” On his part, Sanwo-Olu said the late Jakande had earned a place of pride within the nation’s political class, stressing that the name of the former governor would continue to be synonymous with selflessness in leadership and service. The governor noted that the late Jakande served with clear conscience and with the determination to leave Lagos more developed than he met it, stressing that the state government would preserve the iconic legacy left in the service of Lagos. He said: “Baba Jakande came into public service with sole determination to serve and leave good legacy for us. He only governed for four years and three months, but his marks and records are still visible almost 40 years after. What he did for Lagos and Nigeria are beyond what his family can bear alone.”

