Insecurity: We speak from position of knowledge – Northern elders

The Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CONEPD) has said that its persistent call for the sack of Service Chiefs, is based on its informed knowledge of the security situation in the region.

It said its members are concerned northerners, who live in the various states that constitute the region, hence understand and feel the pain that the state of insecurity causes men and women, young and old.

The coalition, therefore, reiterated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Service Chiefs without further delay.

It said, contrary to the arguments by some groups attacking its position, removal of the Service Chiefs will, in their estimation, boost the morale of fighting troops in particular and the Armed Forces in general.

While recognising the modest achievements of the military heads, it contended that the prevailing insecurity was indicative of the need for the President to bring new hands and fresh ideas to the table.

“The fact that the sitting governor of Borno State has been attacked for a third time in less than three months by (suspected) Boko Haram elements despite watering presence of troops in the state should be enough grounds to change guard.

“The fact that many displaced residents can’t return yet to their original homes in spite of intimidating presence of troops tells a lot about the security in the North East.

“Apart from being from the North, we reside in the North and know every security situation in the North.

“We are no doubt speaking from informed perspective and not otherwise.

“That insecurity pervades the North thus preventing people from undergoing routine duties is not enough for an alarm to be sounded? Not to talk of further threats against the safety of those still alive.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari’s reasons for keeping the Service Chiefs, whom he was supposed to have replaced due to overdue tenure, were because they were doing well in the fight against terrorism, neither the Senate nor Nigerians would be asking him to sack them,” the group said.

It further claimed: “Churches, schools and mosques are not safe as they arre being invaded by terrorists. Some Nigerians in the North are seen fleeing to neighbouring countries to seek refuge.

“Is it a crime for Northern elders to express their concerns on the state of insecurity and bring to the attention of the nation what their constituents are passing through and proffer solutions on how it can be overcome?”

