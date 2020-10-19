News

Insecurity: We speak from position of knowledge – Northern elders

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CONEPD) has said that its persistent call for the sack of Service Chiefs, is based on its informed knowledge of the security situation in the region.
It said its members are concerned northerners, who live in the various states that constitute the region, hence understand and feel the pain that the state of insecurity causes men and women, young and old.
The coalition, therefore, reiterated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Service Chiefs without further delay.
It said, contrary to the arguments by some groups attacking its position, removal of the Service Chiefs will, in their estimation, boost the morale of fighting troops in particular and the Armed Forces in general.
While recognising the modest achievements of the military heads, it contended that the prevailing insecurity was indicative of the need for the President to bring new hands and fresh ideas to the table.
“The fact that the sitting governor of Borno State has been attacked for a third time in less than three months by (suspected) Boko Haram elements despite watering presence of troops in the state should be enough grounds to change guard.
“The fact that many displaced residents can’t return yet to their original homes in spite of intimidating presence of troops tells a lot about the security in the North East.
“Apart from being from the North, we reside in the North and know every security situation in the North.
“We are no doubt speaking from informed perspective and not otherwise.
“That insecurity pervades the North thus preventing people from undergoing routine duties is not enough for an alarm to be sounded? Not to talk of further threats against the safety of those still alive.
“If President Muhammadu Buhari’s reasons for keeping the Service Chiefs, whom he was supposed to have replaced due to overdue tenure, were because they were doing well in the fight against terrorism, neither the Senate nor Nigerians would be asking him to sack them,” the group said.
It further claimed: “Churches, schools and mosques are not safe as they arre being invaded by terrorists. Some Nigerians in the North are seen fleeing to neighbouring countries to seek refuge.
“Is it a crime for Northern elders to express their concerns on the state of insecurity and bring to the attention of the nation what their constituents are passing through and proffer solutions on how it can be overcome?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bangladeshi envoy hails Runsewe for uniting diplomatic community

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The outgoing High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Md. Shameen Ahsan, has commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, for using arts and culture to forge unity and cooperation among the diplomatic community in Nigeria. He made this known during the farewell party organsied […]
News

NCDC confirms 153 new cases as total tops 59,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria crossed 59,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday with 153 new positive samples recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Lagos topped the list of states with 81 new infections, while Rivers recorded 21, and FCT had 11. A total of 59,001 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records spike in cases, deaths also remain high

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 rate recorded another spike on Saturday, with 664 new samples confirmed positive in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The number of new cases was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at 11:46pm on Saturday. The figure for Saturday is the highest in close to two weeks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: