Insecurity: We still’ve confidence in president’s integrity – Reps

Despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to honour the invitation to appear before the House of Representatives yesterday, the lower chamber said it still believe in the president’s integrity.

Spokesperson for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this while reacting to the absence of the president, said until he forwards a communication stating otherwise, they trust the president will fulfil his promise to appear. Kalu, however, faulted the position of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on his declaration that the National Assembly lacks the constitutional powers to summon the president.

“On whether we have the power, let’s leave the interpretation to be in the hands of the judiciary, but as a trained constitutional lawyer, I can assure you that the parliament did not act in error.

“There is a mandate and that mandate is well expressed in sections 88, 89 (of the 1999 Constitution), which is to be read in conjunction, so the answer is yes. He argued that the Armed Forces Act, the Police Act and laws establishing the security forces were all creation of the parliament. “We have the right to investigate any issue, which we have power to legislate on. Therefore, if there are things we need to get answers to, for the purpose of getting evidence, we can invite and that includes everybody,” he noted.

He said the case in question was just an invitation for an engagement over the security situation in the country. “The question is, is the president under investigation, the answer is no. “We invited him to engage and have a feedback mechanism. We can invite him, we are not commanding him,” he added.

Meanwhile, a motion seeking for an explanation to President Buhari’s failure to appear and brief members over the rising state of insecurity could not scale through. At Thursday’s plenary, Hon. Solomon Bob (PDP, Rivers) raised a point of order, under matters of privilege, demanding explanation from the speaker. “Last week, I recall that this House passed a resolution. Subsequently, I read that the president has considered our request,” he said, expressing surprise that the president later reneged on his words. Responding, Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said: “Honourable, your point of privilege is well noted. We wait for official communications from Mr. President as opposed to newspaper publications.” The lawmaker could no longer continue with the motion.

