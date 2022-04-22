News

Insecurity: We suspended CVR exercise in three states – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has suspended continuous voter’s registration (CVR) exercise in three states due to insecurity. The states are Imo, Kaduna and Anambra.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), said the CVR exercise was suspended in all the 54 additional centres in Imo State, after the attack on registration centres in Ihitte Uboma Local Government.

“The exercise is now restricted to our state and local government offices except Ihitte Uboma, Njaba and Osu where the exercise has been suspended for the time being.

“Similarly, based on the urgency of the situation in Anambra State, the CVR has been suspended in all the 42 additional centres and confined to our state and local government offices except Nnewi South and Ogbaru LGAs where the exercise has also been temporarily suspended.

“Furthermore, in Kaduna State, the exercise has been suspended in Jema’a and Kaura as well large areas of Birnin Gwari and Giwa on account of insecurity in the four LGAs.

“In addition, two of our staff were abducted by bandits but later released in Isa LGA of Sokoto State while on voter registration duty,” Prof. Yakubu stated.

 

Our Reporters

