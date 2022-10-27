Insecurity: We won’t be stampeded by US, UK’s advisories – FG

…as FEC okays N17.4bn for communication infrastructure, N4bn for augmentation of roads in Kwara, Niger

The Federal Government has said it would not be stampeded by the recent travel advisories issues by the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) to their citizens on the prevailing security situation in the country The US and UK had recently directed their citizens who were not on emergency duties in Nigeria to leave in anticipation of terrorists attacks in some parts of the country. Asked to respond to the development at a briefing after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the government has taken a firm con- trol of the nation’s security assuring citizens and foreigners alike not to entertain any fear.

He said: “I want to reassure both citizens, non-Nigerians, that security agencies are on top of this matter. Of course, the terrorists would not stop to try to embarrass or intimidate government but what I’m saying is that this country is safe. And there’s no cause for alarm; no cause to panic. Unfortunately, because of that travel advisory on Sunday many schools were closed, shops were closed, travel plans were disrupted; we don’t need it. The security – our soldiers, our police are working round the clock to contain any terrorist attack. This is where we stand.” Reminded that the advisories specifically mentioned four states their citizens should not travel to, the Minister said “I read it that it said that non emergency should live Nigeria.

You see, just like If Nigeria mission in the US also sends a travel advisory and warning in Houston and say don’t take your children to school, because there could be mass shooting tomorrow. I mean it is within their rights to say that their people should go home if they want to. But we as a country, have a responsibility to keep our country safe, and we’re not going to be stampeded at all by whatever any government decides to tell its people.” On what concrete steps the government was taking to forestall the impact of the warning, especially as it concerns its impact of investors’ confidence, Mohammed said “The concrete step is that people should stop spreading all unverified news. Look how many school shootings happen in the US? How many senseless killings happened in the US?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...