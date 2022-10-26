News

Insecurity: We won’t be stampeded by US, UK’s advisories -FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…as FEC okays N17.4bn for communication infrastructure, N4bn for augmentation of roads in Kwara, Niger states

The Federal Government has said that it would not be stampeded by the recent travel advisories issues by the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) to their citizens on the prevailing security situation in the country

The US and UK had recently directed their citizens who were not on emergency duties in Nigeria to leave in anticipation of terrorists attacks in some parts of the country.

Asked to respond to the development at a briefing after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the government has taken a firm control of the nation’s security assuring citizens and foreigners alike not to entertain any fear.

He said: “I want to reassure both citizens, non-Nigerians, that security agencies are on top of this matter. Of course, the terrorists would not stop to try to embarrass or intimidate government but what I’m saying is that this country is safe. And there’s no cause for alarm; no cause to panic. Unfortunately, because of that travel advisory on Sunday many schools were closed, shops were closed, travel plans were disrupted; we don’t need it. The security – our soldiers, our police are working round the clock to contain any terrorist attack. This is where we stand.”

Reminded that the advisories specifically mentioned four states their citizens should not travel to, the minister said: “I read it that it said that non-emergency should leave Nigeria. You see, just like the Nigeria mission in the US also sends a travel advisory and warning in Houston and says don’t take your children to school, because there could be a mass shooting tomorrow. I mean it is within their rights to say that their people should go home if they want to. But we as a country, have a responsibility to keep our country safe, and we’re not going to be stampeded at all by whatever any government decides to tell its people.”

On what concrete steps the government was taking to forestall the impact of the warning, especially as it concerns its impact on investors’ confidence, Mohammed said: “The concrete step is that people should stop spreading all unverified news. Look how many school shootings happen in the US? How many senseless killings happened in the US? So, have they been able to predict what’s going to happen next? Which school is going to be a victim next? Do Nigerians in the US also feel safe? I think you should stop de-marketing your home country. Every country has its security challenges. We have ours and we are facing them. Which side are you on, the American side?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP orders posting of new CPs to FCT, 12 states

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to 13 State Commands. Apart from repositioning the Force, the posting, he said, is also aimed at stabilising the internal security order, while scaling […]
News

PDP to Buhari: You’ve failed in your 3 promises

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he has failed in his three-pronged promises of security, anti-corruption and economic development. The party, which is reacting to President Buhari’s charge to Service Chiefs that he doesn’t want to leave office as a failure, described it as medicine after death. PDP in a […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze replies NEF, says Baba-Ahmed a security threat

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, as a security threat to the nation. Ohanaeze was reacting to the recent broadcast made by Dr. Baba Ahmed, to the effect that the Igbo should leave Nigeria if they so desire. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica