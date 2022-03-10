Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We’ll flush out bandits, informants, says Tambuwal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday warned marauders and their collaborators to stay clear of the state or they will face the full wrath of the law once apprehended.

Tambuwal, who cut short an official trip midnight Tuesday to address the reported influx of suspected bandits and their informants into the village of Sabon Garin Liman in Wurno Local Government Area of the state, said his administration, with the assistance of security agencies and the Federal Government, will not allow criminals to roll back the gains being made to stem the tide of their nefarious activities.

He said the state government is not unaware “of what is happening in this village, where bandits, both from within and outside the country are taking refuge.”

“I was out of the state. I left Sokoto yesterday. I had to come back by 1 am last night because of certain information that I received that are very worrisome and of concern, that have to do with happenings around here and Gundumi forest (in Zamfara state).

“We know that there are informants in this village and they collaborate with bandits. We are going to flush them out and make sure that the law takes its course on them,” he reaffirmed.

He appealed to the law abiding people in the community to collaborate with the village head, other leaders and security agencies in the state; “particularly those deployed around this area so that we can nip this in the bud and reestablish peace here and in the state in general.”

He commiserated with the people of the community “on what has been happening around here, especially the recent attacks.”

Referring to what happened in Kebbi State where bandits killed over 60 vigilante men on Sunday evening, the governor also extended condolences to the people and government of the state, while pointing out that: “We don’t want such happenings. We must all work together to ensure that the progress being recorded so far is not retarded.

“We pray that God Almighty shall continue to forgive the souls of those who lost their lives; and grant complete healings to those who sustained injuries and wounds, and all of these,” he prayed.

The governor was accompanied during the visit by heads of security agencies in the state, the state Commissioner of Security and Career Affairs and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Saidu Umar.

Also with the governor were the Chairmen of Goronyo, Rabah and Wurno local government areas.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Don charges FG to encourage speaking of local languages in schools

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Federal Government has been advised to encourage speaking of Nigerian local languages in schools and public functions. The Executive Director, Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osun State, Prof Siyan Oyeweso said government must ensure that local languages are included in primary and secondary schools curriculum. Speaking at a colloquium in honour of […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill one, kidnap U.S. Major in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Armed men yesterday killed one person at Ijan-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The gunmen also abducted a retired United States of America Army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, and one other person in the town. Ijadare, a native of Ijan-Ekiti, was kidnapped at his palm oil producing factory located on Ijan-Ise Ekiti […]
Metro & Crime

Police repel attack on Divisional HQ in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives have repelled attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters in Igabi Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige gave the information in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna. It said the attack, which occurred  on July 23, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica