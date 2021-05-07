Insecurity: We’ll resist attempt to remove Buhari, says Support Group

Members of the #StandWith- Buhari group have vowed to resist attempts by individuals or groups to impeach the President, or pull down his administration. According to them, President Muhammadu Buhari was voted into office by millions of Nigerians, whose mandate, it insisted, he holds in trust. National Secretary of the support group, Mr. Nonso Ezedimma, made the members’ position known at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday. Specifically, the President’s supporters warned opposition elements and those criticising the government to desist forthwith, or be ready to face mass action.

This was as they called for support for the military and security agencies as they make efforts to address the growing security challenges besetting the country. They also declared that the unity, corporate existence and inviolability of the nation, remained sacrosanct and must not be toyed with under any guise whatsoever.

Text of the briefing reads in part; “This is the time for all of us to join hands together to save ourselves from these leeches who mean no good for us. “We must isolate these enemies of Nigeria for who they are, and collectively show them that Nigeria is greater than their wicked schemes. We must support our troops and always volunteer information to help keep our communities safe.

Like this: Like Loading...