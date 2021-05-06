News

Insecurity: We’ll resist attempt to remove Buhari – Support Group

Members of the #StandWithBuhari, have vowed to resist attempts by individuals or groups, to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari or pull down his administration.
According to the them, President Buhari was voted into office by millions of Nigerians, whose mandate, it insisted, he holds in trust.
The National Secretary of the support group, Mr. Nonso Ezedimma, made members’ position known at a press briefing in Abuja, Thursday.
Specifically, the President’s supporters warned opposition elements and those criticising the government to desist forthwith, or be ready to face mass action.
This was as they called for support for the military and security agencies, as they make efforts to address the growing security challenges besetting the country.
They also declared that the unity, corporate existence, and inviolability of the nation, remained sacrosanct, and must not be toyed with under any guise whatsoever.

