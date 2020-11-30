Insecurity: We’ll soon begin biometric capturing for Okada riders in Oyo – Makinde

The Oyo state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Monday said that his administration will soon commence biometric registration for motorcyclists in the state, as part of measures to tackle insecurity.

Makinde said this while kicking off the 2020 Press Week organised by the Ademola Babalola-led Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo state Council at the Iyaganku Press Centre, Ibadan. In attendance was the Alaafin of Oyo,

His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Senator Kolawole Balogun (Oyo South), Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, as well as, functionaries of government.

While charging journalists to fight for the betterment of Nigeria through their pens, Makinde, who was installed as the Grand Patron of Oyo NUJ, said there was the need to tackle insecurity in the country before it gets out of hand, according to him: “We want to know the Okada people in Oyo State.

We want to have identity management of Okada people in Oyo state. Their biometric will be captured. It is true we have business- friendly environment, but we must know them.

“If we continue with this path, no one is safe in Nigeria. We need to change our course. We all have role to play in developing Nigeria. Though we cannot expect journalists to build roads, because it is the primary responsibility of government, but you have your role to play. You can use your pen or keypad to destroy or develop Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Oyo Council of NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, commended the governor for his support for the media, saying “Nigeria can only develop if all, regardless of their background, play their parts”.

Like this: Like Loading...