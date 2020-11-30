Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We’ll soon begin biometric capturing for Okada riders in Oyo – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The Oyo state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Monday said that his administration will soon commence biometric registration for motorcyclists in the state, as part of measures to tackle insecurity.

 

Makinde said this while kicking off the 2020 Press Week organised by the Ademola Babalola-led Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo state Council at the Iyaganku Press Centre, Ibadan. In attendance was the Alaafin of Oyo,

 

His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Senator Kolawole Balogun (Oyo South), Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, as well as, functionaries of government.

 

While charging journalists to fight for the betterment of Nigeria through their pens, Makinde, who was installed as the Grand Patron of Oyo NUJ, said there was the need to tackle insecurity in the country before it gets out of hand, according to him: “We want to know the Okada people in Oyo State.

 

We want to have identity management of Okada people in Oyo state. Their biometric will be captured. It is true we have business- friendly environment, but we must know them.

 

“If we continue with this path, no one is safe in Nigeria. We need to change our course. We all have role to play in developing Nigeria. Though we cannot expect journalists to build roads, because it is the primary responsibility of government, but you have your role to play. You can use your pen or keypad to destroy or develop Nigeria.”

 

Earlier, the Chairman of the Oyo Council of NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, commended the governor for his support for the media, saying “Nigeria can only develop if all, regardless of their background, play their parts”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Body of abducted NSCDC officer found in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Decomposed body of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Inspector Emmanuel Ajama, has been discovered by security operatives in Benue State.   Ajama was kidnapped by bandits in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday confirmed the recovery of the NSCDC officer’s body.   Ortom […]
Metro & Crime

Worshipers apprehensive as churches reopen in Ogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some Christians yesterday expressed apprehension about going to churches to worship after five months’ lockdown. “We are grateful and happy to return to church after five months of worshiping at home, but we are afraid of going to church to worship,” a Christian told our correspondent yesterday. In some of the churches monitored by our […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest NUJ Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists was in the early hours of Saturday thrown into confusion as its Chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi, was arrested by operatives from the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, purportedly on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. The number one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: