Insecurity: We’re collating data of subversive elements – DSS DG

The Director General, Department of State Services (DG DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has revealed that a comprehensive data on individuals and groups threatening national security and peaceful coexistence, was being built, vowing that all subversive elements will be identified, and isolated in “a couple of months”.

This was as Bichi assured that attempts by troublemakers to threaten peaceful and credible 2023 general elections.

The DG DSS made the disclosures at an event to mark the end of his tenure, and the beginning of fresh four-year tenure, at the Service’s headquarters in Abuja.

The occasion also witnessed the unveiling of a book edited by the spokesperson for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, titled: ‘For The Records: A Compendium of YM Bichi’s Legacy At The DSS’.

“In a couple of months, all those responsible for the insecurity in the country will be rounded-up.

“We have been building data of people that have been trying to undermine the security of our nation,” the spy master said.

He added that, like in his first tenure, the secret service will be driven by technology, commitment, justice and professionalism.

On the 2023 general elections, the DG DSS stated thus: “All attempts to (subvert) the 2023 general elections (and other activities of government), will be brought down.”

He assured of the Service’s avowed commitment to tackling the insecurity besetting the nation.

