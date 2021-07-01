News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’re concerned about Anambra poll –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed worry over the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the 2021 Annual Abubakar Momoh Memorial Lecture in Abuja yesterday, said this was in view of security challenges facing the country, especially the attacks on the commission’s facilities.

Prof. Yakubu, who was represented by National Commissioner, Malam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, noted that between 2019 general elections and now, there have been attacks on 42 INEC offices across the country. “We are, therefore, seriously concerned at the impact of this challenge when the physical appearance of registrants commences at the 2,673 registration centres soon.

“This challenge is more pronounced as the commission will deploy 5,345 staff to officiate in the 2,673 registration centres nationwide. Naturally, we are deeply concerned about their safety even more than we are about the security of our property and materials. “More importantly, we are equally concerned about the Anambra governorship election that is scheduled for 6 November, 2021 especially following the attack on the head office in the state,” he said.

The Chairman, however, stated that the commission, in collaboration with election stakeholders, is determined to tackle the challenge. He called for voter education and information, constant dialogue, community outreaches, deliberations and assessment. “The Nigerian public must own the desire for democracy and peaceful conduct of elections,” he added. Malam Haruna, who is Chairman of the board of The Electoral Institute (TEI), organisers of the lecture, in his own address, said despite the security challenges, the Anambra poll, as well as the 2023 general elections, have to hold to avoid a constitutional crisis. He added that everything has to be done to remove the security challenge or any other threat to INEC’s commitment to the delivery of its mandate.

“It has become the tradition of the commission, through The Electoral Institute, to engage stakeholders who will do justice to any topical issue germane to elections. “The institute creates avenues for this kind of interaction through policy dialogues, round-table series, focus group discussions, as well as through Professor Abubakar Momoh Memorial Lecture,” Prof Haruna said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Guber election: September 19 to end ‘godfatherism’ in Edo politics – Group

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Indigent young graduates of Edo State origin, under the aegis of the ‘Bury Godfatherism in Edo’ yesterday declared that the September 19 governorship election will mark the end of ‘godfatherism’ in the state politics. Coordinator of the group, Osaro Idemudia, recalled how in 2007, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole fought and defeated godfatherism during the hay days […]
News

Tension in Imo as gunmen abduct monarch, entire cabinet

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

… Owerri attack, failure of governance – PDP The pervading tension in Imo State assumed another dimension yesterday when a traditional ruler in the state and his entire cabinet were abducted by yet to be identified assailants. The traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu, of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, was kidnapped […]
News

Reps urge FG, Niger govt to secure release of 136 abducted Tegina students

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…want drones deployed in state The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to liaise with the Niger State Government to secure the immediate release of 136 students abducted from Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The Reps also urge all security agencies to deploy drones and helicopters in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica