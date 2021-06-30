Insecurity: We’re concerned about Anambra poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at the 2021 Annual Abubakar Momoh Memorial Lecture in Abuja on Wednesday, said this was in view of security challenges facing the country, especially the attacks on the commission’s facilities.

Prof. Yakubu, who was represented by National Commissioner, Malam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, noted that between 2019 general elections and now, there have been attacks on 42 INEC offices across the country.

“We are therefore seriously concerned at the impact of this challenge when the physical appearance of registrants commences at the 2,673 registration centres soon.

“This challenge is more pronounced as the commission will deploy 5,345 staff to officiate in the 2,673 registration centres nationwide. Naturally, we are deeply concerned about their safety even more than we are about the security of our property and materials.

“More importantly, we are equally concerned about the Anambra governorship election that is scheduled for November 6, 2021 especially following the attack on the head office in the state,” he said.

The Chairman, however, stated that the commission, in collaboration with election stakeholders, is determined to tackle the challenge.

He called for voter education and information, constant dialogue, community outreaches, deliberations and assessment.

