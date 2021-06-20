Insecurity: We’re like sheep without shepherd –Worshippers

Lots of lives have been wasted and thousands rendered homeless due to incessant attacks and killings of innocent worshippers in parts of Northern Nigeria. In this report, DANIEL ATORI writes on how the apparent plot to wipe out a family has rendered many worshippers homeless, hungry and without care

As the saying goes, when the shepherd dies, his sheep go astray, after the death of Pastor Maizanko, some members of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Church and family are in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps in Kaduna, Niger States and other parts of the country.

Christians who survived Banditry attacks on their various village and have taken refuge in various IDPs camp in Niger state where they are denied the opportunity to worship or attend church services. Victims of similar attacks who are Muslims have also been denied the opportunity to attend Jummat prayers on Fridays for fear of being attacked by fearless bandits.

Thousands of residents of over 70 communities including from other neighbouring states have deserted their ancestral homes to take refuge in more secured towns and communities in Niger state.

The attacks have spread to 14 local government areas since 2013 when they first attacked Allawa Community in Shiroro LGA. Incidentally, displaced persons from nearby states including Kaduna, Kebbi and Zamfara have rushed to Niger to have safe haven but men of the underworld have reinforced and relaunch their attacks on Niger state.

Some worshippers at the IDP camp in Minna, Niger state who spoke with our Correspondent said they are from Kaduna and that their church, ECWA, Maro, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna have faced series of attacks leaving them no other option than to scamper for safety in the wake of the recent killing of their pastor, Dennis Maizanko.

One of the IDPs and member of the church, Bitrus Yohanna said Fulani herdsmen had earlier attacked their church, Evangelical Church Winning All, in February 2019, in which their Pastor, Dennis Maizanko narrowly escaped death when he was whisked away by spirited worshippers before the assailants could get to him.

He added that despite all the pleas from members of the ECWA to relevant security and government agencies to protect them from these rampaging herdsmen, their pleas had fallen on deaf ears and unfortunately, the herdsmen finally got to Pastor Dennis Maizanko when he was attacked and killed by Fulani herdsmen on Saturday 6th of February 2021.

He further lamented that as part of efforts by the herdsmen to eliminate Pastor Maizanko and his family just like they had threatened several times, his niece Dorothy Yohanna who was among the students at Greenfield University abducted on the 20th of April 2021 was killed by the bandits. Her corpse was discovered by the Kaduna State Government two days later.

Furthermore, Bitrus said “as I am talking to you right now, even after our pastor have been killed and buried, they still try to hunt us down. We have all now been internally displaced and have gone into hiding and we call on the relevant authorities to come to our aid”. “We have been in this camp for about two years now. We were attacked by these armed fulani herdsmen in Kaduna severally.

The Government does not care about us. That is why we fled to this place. “For days we can stay without food except for our children.

There is hunger, lack of proper medical care, as you can see the environment is unkempt, the government and our leaders have not really done anything,” Hassana Bala, another displaced persons related. Dorcas Daniya, another IDP said,

“some of us are farmers but we can’t go to farm anymore. These killer herdsmen have informants amongst us. If we try to go out we may be abducted. Everyday, there is influx of more people from villages that were being attacked, very soon the camp will be overcrowded and I have fear of disease outbreak.”

The latest statistics from Kaduna State indicates that the long suffering state continues to bleed. In the first 90 days of 2021, an average of four lives were lost daily to banditry while in every 24 hours, 11 persons were kidnapped.

However, in the last Seven months, the Nigerian killing field has shifted from bloodied Kaduna, Plateau and Benue States to Niger State, which by landmass, is the largest state in the country and plays host to three hydro-power stations of Shiroro, Kainji and Jebba.

Just as it is in Kaduna, Plateau and Benue states, bandits are invading towns and villages in some local government areas of Niger and forcing the People to move to major towns especially into Minna the state capital.

The recent kidnappings especially the recent abduction of Islamiyya Students in Tegina, Rafi LGA, have become worrisome as Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed that: “the bandits are Fulanis and have no one to control them even their parents.”

After the bandits recent attack of 14 communities in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas, the Governor visited some of the IDPs camps in Kagara and Pandogari.

It should be noted that, aside the IDP camps recognized by the State government, there are other individuals who are accommodating some the IDPs, especially those who hail from their own communities and other nearby States like Kaduna and Kebbi.

A visit to some of the IDPs camp, our Correspondent gathered that more than 50 percent of these IDPs are children and women, while youths also form a larger percentage of the remaining percentage.

The insecurity has led to serious humanitarian crisis where government must at all cost provide for the needs of those taking refuge in the IDP camps across the state.

Some of other IDPs who narrated their experiences in the hands of the attackers insisted that the only thing they are asking from the government is to provide adequate security in their communities so that they can return and live their normal lives without any fear.

This is as majority of the IDPs in some of the camps according to findings have stayed for more than two years without any hope of when they are going back home to their Communities or state for fear of being killed. One of the IDPs at the Central Model Primary School Gwada, Rebecca Moses said “My husband and I left Kaduna over a year ago to an unknown destination before we eventually found ourselves here in this camp”.

“We will continue to stay here until a final solution is provided for our security”, she declared. Narrating her ordeal, Beatrice Garba said she would not go back to the village where she was chased from but to any safer place. “I moving back to my father’s house from this camp until my husband’s village in Kaduna is peaceful.

I am tired of the tension. We have paid several ransoms to secure the release of our people but we are still being tortured, maimed and killed on daily basis by them (Fulani herdsmen)”.

Director-General, Niger State emergency management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, while assuring that the agency will do its best to better the lives of the IDPs, lamented that sometimes, some hoodlums came to cart away some of the items meant for the IDPs.

After a meeting with security chiefs, the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, disclosed that normalcy will soon return. Noting that even though the state is still confronted with security challenges, “the security forces are working tirelessly to address it, especially in communities that recently suffered attacks”.

