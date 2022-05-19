News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’re on ground, no cause for alarm – Soludo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has asked residents of the state to remain calm, promising that his administration is doing everything humanly possible to restore peace in the state. Anambra State government reacting to a letter written by gunmen, addressed to nine local governments in the state. In the said letter, the anonymous group warned security operatives to get ready for action in ‘Biafra land.’ “These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying the state should get ready for action.

“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – Final Warning,” the group said. The local governments listed for attacks include: Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East. But, while responding, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime described the letter as fictitious, and urged the people of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding as the government would soon restore normalcy in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why Nigeria must achieve 27% family planning target –Experts

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Experts drawn from the health sector have stressed the need for Nigeria to meet the National Family Planning Target of 27 per cent, as this would help address issues of maternal mortality, sexual reproductive health, and population explosion among others. At a media chat organised by Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP) and […]
News

Polio: Kano to vaccinate over 3 million children

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Kano State government has concluded plans to vaccinate 3, 242,040 children under five years during July Out- Break Responses (OBRs) vaccination against polio.   Speaking during a press briefing to that effect, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said the state […]
News

Olukunle, Adelaja join race for National Assembly

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A former General Manager, Public Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mautin Akin Olukunle, has joined the race for the Lagos East senatorial district by-election slated for October 31. The National Rescue Movement, on whose platform Olukunle was contesting, also announced Adetayo Adelaja, as its candidate for the vacant Kosofe Constituency II […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica