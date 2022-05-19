Insecurity: We’re on ground, no cause for alarm – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has asked residents of the state to remain calm, promising that his administration is doing everything humanly possible to restore peace in the state. Anambra State government reacting to a letter written by gunmen, addressed to nine local governments in the state. In the said letter, the anonymous group warned security operatives to get ready for action in ‘Biafra land.’ “These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying the state should get ready for action.

“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – Final Warning,” the group said. The local governments listed for attacks include: Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East. But, while responding, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime described the letter as fictitious, and urged the people of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding as the government would soon restore normalcy in the state.

