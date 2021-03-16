News

Insecurity: We’re on trail of arms manufacturers, cutting supplies – Police

…says collaboration with INTERPOL, others ongoing

The Police and other security and intelligence agencies are closing-in on manufacturers of arms, as part of measures to address the worsening security situation in the country, occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure, Tuesday, during the presentation of 50 criminal suspects in Abuja, said the Force was working with INTERPOL and other relevant regional organisations to achieve that.
Mba further noted that the chain of supplies of illegal.arms was being cut, with a view to causing “drought” in the buying and selling market.
Security experts have continued to draw parallel between the proliferation of small arms and light weapons and the deplorable state of security in the country.
New Telegraph recalls that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu had, at a forum, declared that insecurity in the country, was being fuelled by circulation of arms among non-state actors.

