Insecurity: We‘re overwhelmed, helpless –Niger Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso during his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area on Friday said that the government is overwhelmed with the security challenge in the state and cannot do anything about it.

Ketso visited the camp without newsmen except for his press crew but our Correspondent was able to obtain some recordings of his speech during the visit where the IDPs murmured. He said that the security situation in the state is above the state and that all they need to do now is to pray.

He further warned the people to desist from being informants to the bandits adding that it is the operations of informants that have increased the operations of bandits in the state.

The Deputy Governor also said that the government is giving the IDPs N2 million for their upkeep.

Ketso was accompanied by the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the State Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS.

The IDP camp in Gwada now houses communities which have been displaced with the current spate of banditry in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas.

