Insecurity: We’re ready to work with Christian leaders – A’Ibom Info Com

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has expressed the readiness of his ministry to partner churches in the state in the effort to curb the menace of criminal activities and restore sound moral ethics across the state.
Comrade Ememobong stated this Thursday, during an advocacy visit to the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, during which he also appreciated the church denominations for their strategic partnership in the sustenance of peace in the state.
While acknowledging the fact that Akwa Ibom State, by reason of religious demographics, is purely a Christian state, the commissioner thanked the leadership of the Christian body for the prayerful and strategic roles they played in the re-election of Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term of office.
Speaking furthermore, Comrade Ememobong, in noting the strategic role of religious bodies in information management and social cohesion, intimated the CAN leadership of the ministry’s intention to partner churches in the dissemination of policies and programmes of government, for onward dissemination to the nooks and crannies of the state.
Decrying the spate of rape and defilement in recent times, the commissioner expressed the readiness of the Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission (EARCOM) and other parastatals under his ministry to mobilize the citizenry for attitudinal change.
In his response, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Rev. Dr. Nduese Ekwere, expressed delight at the Advocacy Visit by the commissioner and noted that it was the first time a serving Commissioner for Information had made such visit. He attributed the milestone to the godly and creative disposition of the commissioner, whom he described as a square peg in a square hole.
Rev. Ekwere commended Emmanuel for his foresight in appointing Comrade Ememobong and other great sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom State, with commensurate expertise and experience into the state’s Executive Council to re-jig the machinery of governance for optimal performance.
In the entourage of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy during the advocacy visit were; the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Jameson Inyang; the Director of Information Akparawa James Edet and the Director of Strategy, Elder Joseph Etem.

