Insecurity: We’re tackling influx of arms, cutting manufacturers’ supplies – Police

The Police and other security and intelligence agencies are closing-in on manufacturers of arms as part of measures to address the worsening security situation in the country occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure yesterday during presentation of fifty suspects in Abuja, said the Force was working with INTERPOL and other relevant regional organisations to achieve that. Mba further noted that the chain of supplies of illegal arms was being cut with a view to causing “drought” in the buying and selling market. Security experts have continued to draw parallel between the proliferation of small arms and light weapons and the deplorable state of security in the country. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu had at a forum declared that insecurity in the country was being fuelled by circulation of arms among non-state actors. In the face of this, however, the Force has assured of improved security in the country, vowing to deploy all assets to deny criminal elements freedom of action in any part of the country. The FPRO, who gave the undertaking during the presentation of the suspects, said there was no hiding place for criminals against the backdrop of measures being put in place by the police.
