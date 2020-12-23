Insecurity: We’re tired, frustrated, govs lament

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has expressed frustration over the rising spate of insecurity across the country. This is as the Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of plans by enemies of state to unleash terror on vulnerable places such as critical infrastructure, places of worship, as well as recreational centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to the DSS, the planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

Fayemi, who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, made the feelings of the forum known in Katsina yesterday, when he led three other governors on a solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Masari over the recent abduction of students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

He said that the governors were in Katsina to show solidarity with their colleague and the people of the state. “We are all tired; we are all frustrated that these issues are happening. But we know that with concerted efforts on our part as governors and the commitment of the Federal Government, the professional conduct of our security services and our social investment programme intensified, we shall see the end of these criminality, brigandage in our states,” he said.

The NGF boss gave an assurance that the 36 states and the Federal Government were working together to end banditry, kidnapping and other criminal acts. “For us, the NGF, we believe that we don’t only have to be on top of banditry, kidnapping and criminality generally, but we also have to be on top of the causes of these problems.

“Social inequality and poverty are key issues and we need to ensure that our governments, our states pry away our young people from the merchants of death who are using them as cannon fodders for these criminal brigandage.

“We can only do that through providing them with alternative means of livelihood and support system that will not entice them to these elements that are endangering the whole of our country. “And this is something that we are committed to as governors, in working with Mr. President, so that we don’t keep on talking about something over and over again.

“But we know that with concerted efforts on our part as governors and the commitment of the Federal Government, the professional conduct of our security services and our social investment programme intensified, we shall see the end of these criminality, brigandage in our states.

“We reassure and give the people hope that help is on the way and that the end is not as far as we all think,” he said. Fayemi assured that governors would work together to return the country to peace, progress, development and prosperity. Among those in the delegation were the governors of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu and Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar. Meanwhile, the DSS has warned of planned attack against critical infrastructure during the Yuletide.

Spokesperson for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who raised the alarm in a statement yesterday, said the ultimate aim was to undermine the authority of government. He, therefore, urged patriotic members of the public to remain vigilant during and after the Yuletide, even as he enjoined them to report suspicious movement within and around their neighbourhoods.

“The DSS wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places, including key and vulnerable points during the Yuletide season. “The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the government. “Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and, indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies,” Afunanya said.

Nonetheless, he assured that the secret service, in concert with the military and other security agencies, had adopted both preemptive and preventive security measures to deal with threats against national security and public safety.

His words: “On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property. “To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts.” Meanwhile, the Service has advised those planning to cause chaos and damage to public peace to desist from such, as it will stop at nothing to apprehend and bring them to justice.

