Insecurity: We’ve acquired three drones – Police

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has announced the acquisition of three Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), otherwise known as drones, for surveillance purposes.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement Wednesday, said the development underscores the importance the Police attach to innovative technology.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has acquired three high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for improved armed surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country as a further manifestation of the IGP’s determination to integrate the use of innovative technology in the law enforcement duties of the Nigeria Police Force,” the image-maker said.

According to him, the newly-acquired drones will assist the Police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing armed aerial support to officers on reconnaissance operations.

