News

Insecurity: We’ve acquired three drones – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has announced the acquisition of three Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), otherwise known as drones, for surveillance purposes.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement Wednesday, said the development underscores the importance the Police attach to innovative technology.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has acquired three high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for improved armed surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country as a further manifestation of the IGP’s determination to integrate the use of innovative technology in the law enforcement duties of the Nigeria Police Force,” the image-maker said.

According to him, the newly-acquired drones will assist the Police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing armed aerial support to officers on reconnaissance operations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Building Trans generational wealth is a vision, takes discipline… Oberaifo Udoh

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  In a time where building wealth has lost its purpose and focus in Nigeria, licensed Business Management Consultant and the Managing Director, VINES REALTY, Oberaifo Udoh has advised that there is need to go back to the drawing board to redefine the purpose of building long lasting wealth.   In an article, Oberaifo Udoh […]
News

Constitution Review: Senate poised to elevate affirmative action

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured that women’s interests would be protected in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution. Omo-Agege said this on Tuesday while hosting members of the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD) in his office on at the National Assembly, […]
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N917.5bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N917.5billion in the week ended October 23rd, 2020, for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, according to a Nairametrics report seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday. The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the CBN […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica