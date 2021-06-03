Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We’ve all failed – Ortom

The death of Professor Godswill Obioma, the Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has saddened Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.
Due to various stories of his dying moments, the cause of death is unknown.
Nigerians have demanded an investigation and urged the federal government to arrange an independent autopsy.
Ortom grieved the murder of Obioma, an ex-Resident Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi, on Wednesday.
The governor was reacting to the assassination of Christopher Dega, his Senior Special Assistant on Security and a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police.
“Retired AIG Dega served with me here. This is someone who has retired but is not tired and is still active.
“For him to have been murdered in the manner that they did…a retired AIG gunned!”
“Then Professor Obioma, can you imagine? A whole Professor just killed in that manner. Look at what is happening.”
The Benue helmsman reiterated his declaration that the government had failed.
“It is unfortunate, these killings are unwarranted. If (only) the government were ready to listen to superior ideas, advise, and be proactive.
“I’m part of the government, I cannot run away from it. I can equally say we have failed.
“The primary responsibility of any government is to provide security for lives and property.
“If there is no security, nothing meaningful can thrive. There can be no development.
“Nobody will create industries or bring investment to Nigeria. No economic activities can go on, everybody will be afraid,” Ortom said.

