Insecurity: We’ve arrested 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits in 2 months – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has said that in the last two months, a total of 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, were arrested in ongoing operations across the country.

During the period under review also, at least 231 assorted firearms, with accompanying 6,616 ammunition, were recovered by special forces.

This came as the IGP ordered the suspension of issuance of spy number plates, as well as tinted glasses by relevant police authorities. New Telegraph reports Baba may be sustaining a tradition, as past IGPs had issued similar directives.

Baba expressed concern that criminal elements were usurping the privileges accorded: “some categories of corporate bodies”, even as he maintained that “tinted (sic)glasses permits are issued under some statutory regulations”.

The police chief made the positions, Monday, at a meeting with strategic commanders at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. He, however, assured of the operational readiness of the Force to, in collaboration with sister security agencies, restore peace and order in society.

According to him, the aforementioned recoveries of arms and ammunition, in the face of ongoing aggressive operations, were eloquent demonstration of the Police’s resolve to turn the tide against non-state actors.

“I am glad to note that with your support, we have made significant progress in the attainment of our mandate such that between April and May, 2021, a total of 686 high-profile suspects have been arrested during various police operations across the country.

“The arrested suspects comprise mainly of ban- dits, kidnappers, and armed robbers. They also include the principal suspects involved in the attack on his Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom on 20th March, 2021.

“Similarly, a total 152 kidnapped victims including the students kidnapped at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Kaduna have also been safely rescued by the Police during this period,” the IGP said.

Speaking on the recoveries, he noted: “…two hundred and thirty-one (231) assorted firearms and 6,616 rounds of assorted ammunition were also recovered by the police during various operations nationwide over the past two months

