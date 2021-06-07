Insecurity: We’ve arrested 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits in 2 months – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has said that in the last two months, a total of 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, were arrested in ongoing operations across the country.

During the period under review also, at least 231 assorted firearms, with accompanying 6,616 ammunition, were recovered by special forces.

This came as the IGP ordered the suspension of issuance of spy number plates, as well as tinted glasses by relevant police authorities.

New Telegraph reports Baba may be sustaining a tradition, as past IGPs had issued similar directives.

Baba expressed concern that criminal elements were usurping the privileges accorded: “some categories of corporate bodies”, even as he maintained that “tinted (sic)glasses permits are issued under some statutory regulations”.

The police chief made the positions, Monday, at a meeting with strategic commanders at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.