Insecurity: We’ve killed IPOB’s second in command – Army

…says 4 officers killed during operation

 

The Nigerian Army has announced the killing of one Ikonson Commander, said to be the second-in-command in the hierarchy of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It, however, regretted that a Second Lieutenant, and three operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), were killed in the operation.

Spokesperson for the Army, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday, said the feat was achieved by a combined team of security forces led by own troops.

 

Specifically, the statement said the team raided the operational Headquarters of the IPOB, as well as the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Awomama Village, Oru East LGA of Imo State.

 

“The early morning raid by troops of Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was launched in the early hours of Saturday 24 April, 2021, following a detailed intelligence report on the location of the terrorists’ Operational Headquarters and the movement of the overall Commander popularly known as Ikonson Commander.

 

“The IRT and DSS teams along with troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army have been on the trail of the terror group since the unfortunate attacks on the Imo State Police Command and the Owerri Correctional Center on 5 April 2021.

 

“The said Ikonson Commander, who was the mastermind of those attacks in addition to multiple attacks in the South East and South South regions, was neutralised along with six of his top Commanders,” the Army stated.l.

