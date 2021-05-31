News Top Stories

Insecurity: We've one God, don't be distracted, Kaigama tells Nigerians

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has advised Nigerians to let go of unhealthy competition and religious distractions, stressing that all humans irrespective of race, religion or ethnicity, have one God.

 

Kaigama in a Homily delivered at St Patrick’s Parish, Karshi yesterday, warned that divisive attitudes along religious and ethnic lines were inimical to national development, adding that the nation’s diversity should not contradict their humanity.

 

According to him, the similarities of the physical features of all human beings and the uniformity of the functions of the different body parts, buttress the fact that there was one God who created all, whether Christian, Muslim, Hindu, traditionalist, rich, poor, white, black, man or woman.

 

He said: “When we think a different God made the Muslims and another one  made the Christians, this inevitably leads us to be less charitable towards one another. Unhealthy competition, superiority complex and aggression will be the result.

 

“Rather than acknowledging our common Abrahamic faith origin as the springboard for our spiritual and social actions, we engage in the futile struggle to Christianize or Islamize Nigeria; severely hurt one another in dehumanizing treatments and even prepared to kill, maim and destroy in the name of God, instead of being bound together as individuals for a peaceful and prosperous nation.

 

“Nigerians must learn how to overcome historical differences and prejudices, condescending ethnic and religious attitudes and divisive behaviour which are a barrier to national growth.

 

We must build a better Nigeria, recognising that we have one God and Father of us all.

 

 

