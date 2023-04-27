Insecurity: We’ve reviewed our operational strategies –CDS

NBC warns against anonymous sources for intels’ reporting

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said that contemporary security challenges occasioned by terrorism, banditry, and others have necessitated a review of operational strategies by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). This is as the Director- General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Balarabe Ilelah, cautioned journalists against the use of “anonymous sources” in reporting issues bordering on intelligence. The CDS and the NBC boss spoke yesterday in Abuja, at a workshop organised by Zacklair Investments Limited, in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), with themed “Use of Broadcasting to complement the military in conflict mitigation and conflict management.” Represented by Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, Director of Training (Defence Headquarters), the Defence Chief said: “Across the world, the role of armed forces in national stability and nation-building cannot be over emphasised. “However, in view of the complex nature of contemporary security challenges that require multi-sectorial and specialised efforts from the society, many militaries, including the AFN, have reviewed their strategies and policies to ensure that the whole of society approach is given prominence for the effective attainment of military goals and national development objectives.

“National security in Nigeria is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach from all sectors of the society. “The country has been grappling with various forms of insecurity in the past decade, which include terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, oil theft, piracy, drug and human trafficking, illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing and cybercrimes, among others.

“To curtail this security situation, an allof- society approach is required. The approach involves the participation of the government, security agencies, civil organisations, religious leaders, traditional leaders, the press and the general public.” In his message, Ilelah underscored the need for the media to support military campaign that aims at addressing the myriad of challenges besetting the nation. He said: “There is no doubt that Nigeria is currently faced with various security challenges. “With these challenges, there is need for the media to support military campaign that aims at addressing the challenges.”