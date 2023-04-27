News

Insecurity: We’ve reviewed our operational strategies –CDS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

NBC warns against anonymous sources for intels’ reporting

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said that contemporary security challenges occasioned by terrorism, banditry, and others have necessitated a review of operational strategies by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). This is as the Director- General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Balarabe Ilelah, cautioned journalists against the use of “anonymous sources” in reporting issues bordering on intelligence. The CDS and the NBC boss spoke yesterday in Abuja, at a workshop organised by Zacklair Investments Limited, in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), with themed “Use of Broadcasting to complement the military in conflict mitigation and conflict management.” Represented by Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, Director of Training (Defence Headquarters), the Defence Chief said: “Across the world, the role of armed forces in national stability and nation-building cannot be over emphasised. “However, in view of the complex nature of contemporary security challenges that require multi-sectorial and specialised efforts from the society, many militaries, including the AFN, have reviewed their strategies and policies to ensure that the whole of society approach is given prominence for the effective attainment of military goals and national development objectives.

“National security in Nigeria is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach from all sectors of the society. “The country has been grappling with various forms of insecurity in the past decade, which include terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, oil theft, piracy, drug and human trafficking, illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing and cybercrimes, among others.

“To curtail this security situation, an allof- society approach is required. The approach involves the participation of the government, security agencies, civil organisations, religious leaders, traditional leaders, the press and the general public.” In his message, Ilelah underscored the need for the media to support military campaign that aims at addressing the myriad of challenges besetting the nation. He said: “There is no doubt that Nigeria is currently faced with various security challenges. “With these challenges, there is need for the media to support military campaign that aims at addressing the challenges.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

TikTok kicks off campaign to foster constructive conversations around mental well-being

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The last few years have seen mental health issues take a more prominent place within public discourse, with several celebrities and public figures advocating for the destigmatisation of disorders such as anxiety and depression.   The pandemic fuelled this upward trend, putting a spotlight on the shared mental health struggles of countless individuals. Online platforms […]
News

Autogas: FG pledges cheaper conversion, installation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

In line with its commitment to usher in a cheaper alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, the Federal Government has pledged to provide Nigerians with an efficient and cheap conversion process to Autogas, a better fuel for Nigerians. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, made the pledge during […]
News

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on Nigerian security agencies *

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some international civil society organisations have cautioned the International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensou over misguided utterances against the Nigerian military and sister agencies .  The International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) gave this warning in a letter to the Office of the Chief Prosecutor on Tuesday. In the letter signed by its Director of Communication, Zakari […]

Leave a Comment