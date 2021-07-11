Insecurity: We’ve two govts in Kaduna –CAN Chairman

Following recent attacks, killings and kidnapping in Kaduna State, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Joseph Hayab, yesterday, declared that there were now two governments administering the state, the government of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and that of bandits.

Hayab, therefore, advised the state government to concentrate more energy in tackling the insecurity than attacking its perceived enemies. In an exclusive chat with Sunday Telegraph, the CAN chairman also stated that, “Kidnapping has been going on in Kaduna State almost on a daily basis and for a long time.

Some of them are known, others until probably that of Bethel because it is a school and the number of students that were taken away.”

He also said that there are many people in the hands of bandits in Kaduna, saying: “From Makarfi to Birnin-Gwari, from Kafanchan to Lere and even here in Chikun up to Kagarko, there are many people in the hands of kidnappers.

Bandits have taken over our state. In fact, we have two governments now in Kaduna State, the government of Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, the Kaduna State Governor and the Government of Bandits. “The government of bandits don’t talk. They only talk by stealing and taking away people.

The government of Governor Nasir El-Rufai can only talk but cannot stop the bandits.” He, therefore, said: “People seems to be more afraid of the government of bandits than the government of Nasir El-Rufai.

This is a big challenge. I wish we can find a way out of this quickly. It is not good for the peace of Kaduna State. It is not good for the economic growth of Kaduna State.

“Look at how it has shattered and disrupted education in Kaduna State and all you hear from leaders is rhetoric. We know that efforts are being made but we can see that those efforts are not good enough. You cannot fight bandits in a divisive manner, neither can you fight bandits with arrogance.

You can fight bandits with unity, with high tech equipment and good deployment of intelligence.”

Speaking on the closure of schools, the CAN chairman said though it is a security measure, alternative measures were supposed to be put in place before the closure.

“It is a security measure but the only problem with that was that it was ill advised. The Governor did not consult well with others before taking the decision.

“The problem with this state is that there is always poor consultation before taking any decision on any issue. Those in authority are so arrogant that they think they have the answer to everything and they keep taking wrong decisions.

“These schools can be closed but they should be an option if there is a place here and there that they can relocate the students to.

A place that is secure that you can move your students to because you cannot operate here. But this outright closure of schools, without any option make the whole exercise look like a dictatorial fiat, not really considering the students.”

Like this: Like Loading...